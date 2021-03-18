Senvest Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,628,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 738,301 shares during the period. Capri makes up 5.9% of Senvest Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Senvest Management LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $152,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Capri in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capri during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Capri in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Capri alerts:

NYSE:CPRI traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.50. The stock had a trading volume of 25,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,231,729. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of -20.79, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $56.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.64. Capri had a negative net margin of 9.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Capri’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CPRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Capri from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Capri from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. HSBC cut shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Capri from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Capri from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.11.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $36,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capri Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.