Senvest Management LLC Makes New Investment in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SSPK)

Senvest Management LLC acquired a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SSPK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,230,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,719,000. Senvest Management LLC owned 3.94% of Silver Spike Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bloom Tree Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,491,000. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,698,000. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 914,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,264,000 after buying an additional 278,173 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,554,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,026,000. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Silver Spike Acquisition stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.91. 15,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314,924. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.60.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses operating in the cannabis industry. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp.

