Senvest Management LLC Makes New Investment in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Senvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 218,432 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $29,552,000. Signature Bank accounts for 1.2% of Senvest Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $425,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,936 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,599,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,646,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective (up from $255.00) on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Thursday. Wedbush upped their price objective on Signature Bank from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Signature Bank from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Signature Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.88.

SBNY traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $239.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,048. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $68.98 and a twelve month high of $247.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 25.40%. The company had revenue of $419.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

