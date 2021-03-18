Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Makes New Investment in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA purchased a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 31,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,000. iShares Global Financials ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $892,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IXG traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.03. 8,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,847. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.31. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $40.26 and a 1-year high of $74.68.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

