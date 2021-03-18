Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.49-$0.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $164-$172 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $155.79 million.Semtech also updated its Q1 2022

After-Hours guidance to 0.49-0.55 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Semtech from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Semtech currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC traded up $0.82 on Wednesday, reaching $73.09. 376,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,507. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Semtech has a 1-year low of $29.02 and a 1-year high of $83.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.59 and a 200-day moving average of $66.47.

In related news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $230,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,061,383.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total transaction of $2,517,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,572 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,783.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,112 shares of company stock worth $5,357,289. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

