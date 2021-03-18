Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Issues Q1 2022 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) issued an update on its first quarter 2022

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.49-0.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $164-172 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $155.57 million.Semtech also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.49-$0.55 EPS.

SMTC stock opened at $73.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.49. Semtech has a 1-year low of $29.02 and a 1-year high of $83.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.95, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.66.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Semtech had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Semtech will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SMTC. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Semtech from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.60.

In other Semtech news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total value of $2,517,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,572 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,783.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $243,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,005 shares in the company, valued at $7,468,045.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,112 shares of company stock valued at $5,357,289 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

