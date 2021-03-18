Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Issues Q1 2022 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) issued an update on its first quarter 2022
After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.49-0.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $164-172 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $155.57 million.Semtech also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.49-$0.55 EPS.
SMTC stock opened at $73.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.49. Semtech has a 1-year low of $29.02 and a 1-year high of $83.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.95, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.66.
Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Semtech had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Semtech will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Semtech news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total value of $2,517,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,572 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,783.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $243,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,005 shares in the company, valued at $7,468,045.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,112 shares of company stock valued at $5,357,289 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.
About Semtech
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
