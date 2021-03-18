Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Hits New 12-Month High at $36.01

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.01 and last traded at $35.47, with a volume of 2454 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.28.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SEM. Bank of America raised shares of Select Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Select Medical from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Select Medical from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Select Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.29.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.49. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.33. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 20.22%. Equities research analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 84,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $2,356,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 5,636,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,114,484. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 6,006 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $186,186.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,499,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,494,451. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 504,397 shares of company stock valued at $16,204,720 in the last ninety days. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEM. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Select Medical by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 86,325 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 23,119 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Select Medical by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,920 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 27,735 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Select Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $2,086,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Select Medical by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 164,587 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Select Medical by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 889,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,513,000 after purchasing an additional 12,875 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Select Medical (NYSE:SEM)

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

