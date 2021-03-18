Sean Roosen Sells 80,000 Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Stock

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Director Sean Roosen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.74, for a total transaction of C$1,098,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 582,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,999,034.19.

Shares of TSE OR opened at C$14.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.39 billion and a PE ratio of 143.10. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 12-month low of C$8.50 and a 12-month high of C$17.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.37.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OR shares. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Monday, March 1st. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.50 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties to C$23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.11.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.