Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by Ossiam

Ossiam lowered its stake in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 88.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,260 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 32,167 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 24,644 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 11,243 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 177.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,647 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 34,300 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 86,596 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,383,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 6.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,198 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.86.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total value of $727,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephanie Tilenius sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $541,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,293.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,733,600 shares of company stock worth $289,358,434. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $77.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.35. Seagate Technology plc has a 52 week low of $39.02 and a 52 week high of $78.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 58.64%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

