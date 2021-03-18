SCW Capital Management LP Sells 47,920 Shares of TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA)

SCW Capital Management LP cut its position in shares of TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 678,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 47,920 shares during the quarter. TravelCenters of America accounts for 10.9% of SCW Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. SCW Capital Management LP’s holdings in TravelCenters of America were worth $22,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 284.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,377,000 after acquiring an additional 961,350 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 743.5% in the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 674,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,186,000 after acquiring an additional 594,800 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America in the 3rd quarter worth $3,645,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America in the 4th quarter worth $4,955,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 264,854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,175,000 after acquiring an additional 100,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.72. 108,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,859. The firm has a market cap of $403.91 million, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 2.04. TravelCenters of America Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.05.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.06. TravelCenters of America had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that TravelCenters of America Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

TA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on TravelCenters of America in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. CIBC raised TravelCenters of America to an “outperformer” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TravelCenters of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. TravelCenters of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.63.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as truck repair and maintenance services, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

