Scotiabank Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for Chevron (NYSE:CVX)

Chevron (NYSE:CVX)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Scotiabank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $115.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CVX. Tudor Pickering lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.39.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $108.03 on Tuesday. Chevron has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $112.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,787,982,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 222.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,625,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $643,967,000 after buying an additional 5,259,579 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter worth approximately $99,454,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,727,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $652,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Chevron by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,122,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,614,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,022 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

