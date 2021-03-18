Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Position Trimmed by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,690 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JBJ Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 919,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,654,000 after purchasing an additional 52,120 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 889,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 773,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,374,000 after purchasing an additional 15,056 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 722,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,725,000 after purchasing an additional 91,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile LLC now owns 688,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,641,000 after acquiring an additional 32,508 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $97.01. 919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,160. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.93 and its 200 day moving average is $87.91. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $97.83.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

