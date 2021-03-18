Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $9,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1,805.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SCHG stock traded down $1.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $129.11. 1,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,798. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.64. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.25 and a 52-week high of $137.20.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Story: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.