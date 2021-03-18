Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SBGSY shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Schneider Electric S.E. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

Shares of SBGSY opened at $30.34 on Monday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52 week low of $13.49 and a 52 week high of $31.39. The firm has a market cap of $86.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.21 and a 200-day moving average of $27.89.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

Recommended Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.