Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) Short Interest Update

Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the February 11th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet raised Schmitt Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of SMIT traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $6.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.09 million, a P/E ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.46. Schmitt Industries has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $6.76.

Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter. Schmitt Industries had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 83.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 million for the quarter.

Schmitt Industries Company Profile

Schmitt Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells test and measurement products worldwide. The company's Balancer segment offers computer-controlled vibration detection, balancing, and process control systems. Its products comprise SB-5500, an optional acoustic emission monitoring system (AEMS) control card to monitor the AE signals generated on the grinding machine; process control cards to provide enhanced control of the grinding process; SB-2000, a compact manual balancing system; and AE-1000, an AE control platform, which reduces air machine grinding time under the Schmitt Dynamic Balance System brand name.

