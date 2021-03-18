SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock.

SBAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $309.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on SBA Communications from $291.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised SBA Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $309.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SBA Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.85.

SBA Communications stock traded down $2.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $264.83. 11,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,658. SBA Communications has a 1-year low of $205.20 and a 1-year high of $328.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $260.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.81. The stock has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,763.82 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total transaction of $1,052,773.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,710 shares in the company, valued at $8,295,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total transaction of $214,313.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,919,662.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

