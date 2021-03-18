SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,780 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,137 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $49,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBAC. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $291.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $309.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.85.

In other news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total transaction of $1,052,773.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,295,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total value of $214,313.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,919,662.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $267.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,784.68 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $205.20 and a fifty-two week high of $328.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $260.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.81.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.25 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 27.33%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

