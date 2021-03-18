Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Short Interest Up 23.6% in February

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 904,300 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the February 11th total of 731,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 536,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVRA traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $2.10. The company had a trading volume of 120,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,960,107. Savara has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $3.58. The stock has a market cap of $113.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.38. The company has a current ratio of 12.61, a quick ratio of 12.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Get Savara alerts:

SVRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Savara from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Savara in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Savara in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Savara in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.06.

In related news, CEO Matthew Pauls purchased 28,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.74 per share, with a total value of $49,938.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 256,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,522.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Joseph S. Mccracken purchased 68,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 168,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,088.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 111,458 shares of company stock worth $169,937. Insiders own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Savara by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 10,135 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Savara by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 399,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Savara in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Savara by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 111,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 20,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Savara by 698.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 125,737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

About Savara

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Savara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.