Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $28.20

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.20 and last traded at $28.11, with a volume of 1110 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.60.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SC shares. Piper Sandler raised Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Santander Consumer USA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Santander Consumer USA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.78.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 59.10 and a current ratio of 59.10.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher Keith Pfirrman sold 15,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $393,993.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,504.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $790,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,622,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498,737 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $927,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

