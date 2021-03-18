Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Sets New 12-Month High at $44.50

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $44.50 and last traded at $44.41, with a volume of 1924 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.03.

Several analysts have weighed in on SASR shares. Piper Sandler raised Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Gabelli lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. G.Research lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.26. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $132.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Sandy Spring Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SASR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 493.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 8,821 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 44,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 35,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 4,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:SASR)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

