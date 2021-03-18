salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Brown Advisory Securities LLC

Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,580 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $14,557,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,637 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 14.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,671,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,472,833,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236,449 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,492,164 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,779,881,000 after acquiring an additional 599,727 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 10.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,206,616 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,067,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,348,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,846,774,000 after purchasing an additional 181,355 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Truist reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Macquarie raised their price target on salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Loop Capital upgraded salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.03.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $1,082,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,000,148.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 1,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total transaction of $316,438.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,478. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,034 shares of company stock worth $15,873,827. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM traded down $3.36 on Thursday, reaching $209.76. The stock had a trading volume of 162,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,790,621. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $227.75 and a 200 day moving average of $237.49. The stock has a market cap of $191.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. On average, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

