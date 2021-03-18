Safestyle UK (LON:SFE) Shares Gap Up to $47.95

Safestyle UK plc (LON:SFE) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 47.95 ($0.63), but opened at GBX 50 ($0.65). Safestyle UK shares last traded at GBX 47.90 ($0.63), with a volume of 32,511 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 65 ($0.85) target price on shares of Safestyle UK in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

The company has a market cap of £66.35 million and a P/E ratio of -7.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 43.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 38.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.74.

In other Safestyle UK news, insider Michael Gallacher acquired 120,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 41 ($0.54) per share, with a total value of £49,298.40 ($64,408.68).

Safestyle UK plc designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and maintains windows and doors for the homeowner market in the United Kingdom. The company offers domestic, double-glazed, and replacement PVCu windows and doors. It provides its products through a network of 36 sales branches and 12 installation depots.

