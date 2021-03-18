Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Director Fazal F. Merchant Sells 1,337 Shares

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Director Fazal F. Merchant sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $111,519.17.

RHP opened at $84.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.86 and its 200 day moving average is $58.21. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $86.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 1.79.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.66). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 34.71% and a negative return on equity of 62.16%. The firm had revenue of $126.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 23.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

RHP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

