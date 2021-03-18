Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Hits New 1-Year High at $19.08

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.08 and last traded at $19.08, with a volume of 2145 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.97.

RYI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ryerson from $9.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ryerson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11. The company has a market capitalization of $721.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.77 and a beta of 1.80.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.54). Ryerson had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 9.16%. Analysts anticipate that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Ryerson by 298.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryerson in the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Ryerson by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

