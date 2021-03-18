Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases New Position in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORAN. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orange during the third quarter worth $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Orange by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Orange in the third quarter valued at $106,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orange in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Orange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Orange alerts:

Shares of ORAN stock opened at $12.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.91 and a 200-day moving average of $11.69. Orange S.A. has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $13.03. The stock has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orange from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Orange currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.