Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) by 69.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,748 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HCC. AJO LP boosted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 352,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after purchasing an additional 11,131 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,184,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,165,000 after buying an additional 192,694 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 133,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after buying an additional 19,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Warrior Met Coal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Warrior Met Coal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.57.

Shares of HCC opened at $19.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.79 and a beta of 1.25. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.46 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.60.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.30). Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $212.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.55 million. Analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is 3.62%.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

