Russell Investments Group Ltd. Invests $474,000 in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $74,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. Institutional investors own 49.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEAM stock opened at $97.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.28 and a 1 year high of $126.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.92.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($1.03). Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 103.41% and a negative net margin of 529,075.00%. As a group, analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BEAM shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $42.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Beam Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing therapies for the development of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia; CAR-T cell therapies for pediatric T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia and pediatric acute myeloid leukemia; therapies for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and glycogen storage disorder 1A; and therapies for ocular and central nervous system disorders.

