Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $436,000 Stock Position in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,547 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Coastal Financial were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Coastal Financial by 12.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 7.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Coastal Financial by 318.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coastal Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coastal Financial stock opened at $27.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $323.97 million, a PE ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 1.25. Coastal Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $32.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.98 million during the quarter. Coastal Financial had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 10.89%.

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumers and small to medium-sized businesses in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including checking accounts, demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

