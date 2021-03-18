Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) Short Interest Update

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a drop of 30.7% from the February 11th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
RGT traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.44. 4,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,273. Royce Global Value Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $15.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.50.
In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 16,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total transaction of $230,558.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
About Royce Global Value Trust
Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.
