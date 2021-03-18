Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) Short Interest Update

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a drop of 30.7% from the February 11th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

RGT traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.44. 4,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,273. Royce Global Value Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $15.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.50.

Get Royce Global Value Trust alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 16,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total transaction of $230,558.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in Royce Global Value Trust by 1,513.9% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 353,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after acquiring an additional 331,902 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $733,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Royce Global Value Trust by 11.4% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 243,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Royce Global Value Trust by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Royce Global Value Trust by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter.

About Royce Global Value Trust

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.

Recommended Story: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Global Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Global Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.