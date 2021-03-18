Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) Short Interest Down 27.2% in February

Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 178,800 shares, a decrease of 27.2% from the February 11th total of 245,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.
RYDAF stock traded up $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $21.34. 9,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,265. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.86 and a 200-day moving average of $16.81. Royal Dutch Shell has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $22.16.
Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile
Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.