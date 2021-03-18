Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) Short Interest Down 27.2% in February

Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 178,800 shares, a decrease of 27.2% from the February 11th total of 245,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

RYDAF stock traded up $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $21.34. 9,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,265. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.86 and a 200-day moving average of $16.81. Royal Dutch Shell has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $22.16.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

