Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Shares Down 5.3%

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) shares traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $88.34 and last traded at $89.52. 5,420,084 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 5,602,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.55.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.53.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.22.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.20) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.86 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 98.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile (NYSE:RCL)

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.