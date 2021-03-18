Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Price Target Raised to $68.00

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) had its price target hoisted by Truist Securities from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday. Macquarie upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.53.

Royal Caribbean Group stock opened at $91.45 on Monday. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $99.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.22.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.18. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 98.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 53,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after buying an additional 16,242 shares in the last quarter. swisspartners Ltd. acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,028,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,807,000 after purchasing an additional 31,914 shares during the last quarter. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

