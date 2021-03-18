Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Sector Perform Rating for Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FERG. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

NASDAQ FERG opened at $124.45 on Wednesday. Ferguson has a fifty-two week low of $117.10 and a fifty-two week high of $127.04.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.729 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

