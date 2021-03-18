Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) CTO Daniel Manges Sells 36,427 Shares

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) CTO Daniel Manges sold 36,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total value of $403,975.43. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Daniel Manges also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 12th, Daniel Manges sold 213,573 shares of Root stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $2,355,710.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROOT opened at $11.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.17. Root, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.45 and a 52-week high of $29.48.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $50.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.30 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Root, Inc. will post -4.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROOT. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Root during the fourth quarter worth about $145,463,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. acquired a new stake in Root during the fourth quarter worth about $40,846,000. Centerbridge Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Root during the fourth quarter worth about $35,987,000. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Root during the fourth quarter worth about $26,316,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Root during the fourth quarter worth about $20,624,000.

ROOT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Root in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Root in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Root in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Root in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Root from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.21.

About Root

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

