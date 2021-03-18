ROOBEE Reaches Market Cap of $11.01 Million (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. One ROOBEE coin can now be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ROOBEE has a market cap of $11.01 million and approximately $865,272.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ROOBEE alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00009940 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.04 or 0.00273331 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000097 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded up 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ROOBEE Profile

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,454,455,196 coins. The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest . The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

ROOBEE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ROOBEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ROOBEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.