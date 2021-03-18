Ronald A. Klein Sells 4,661 Shares of TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) Stock

TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) Director Ronald A. Klein sold 4,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $229,041.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

TCF Financial stock opened at $47.72 on Thursday. TCF Financial Co. has a one year low of $16.96 and a one year high of $49.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.81.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $508.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TCF Financial Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. TCF Financial’s payout ratio is 34.74%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded TCF Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded TCF Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TCF Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.64.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in TCF Financial by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in TCF Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,553,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,613,000 after acquiring an additional 30,821 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TCF Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $64,291,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in TCF Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in TCF Financial by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 271,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,051,000 after acquiring an additional 41,236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

