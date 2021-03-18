Rocket Pool Reaches Market Capitalization of $167.55 Million (RPL)

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One Rocket Pool token can currently be purchased for approximately $16.30 or 0.00027522 BTC on exchanges. Rocket Pool has a market capitalization of $167.55 million and approximately $5.44 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Rocket Pool has traded 43.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00051999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00013143 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $376.32 or 0.00635424 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00070191 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00024963 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00033483 BTC.

About Rocket Pool

RPL is a token. Its launch date was September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 tokens. Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net . Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool . The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Pool using one of the exchanges listed above.

