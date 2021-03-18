Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Hold

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

RHHBY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Erste Group downgraded Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Get Roche alerts:

OTCMKTS:RHHBY opened at $42.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $290.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Roche has a twelve month low of $35.04 and a twelve month high of $47.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RHHBY. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in Roche by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,028,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,051,000 after buying an additional 176,751 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX bought a new position in Roche during the 3rd quarter worth $514,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Roche by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 413,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,715,000 after buying an additional 76,173 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC increased its position in Roche by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Harding Loevner LP bought a new position in Roche during the 3rd quarter worth $260,611,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Roche Company Profile

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

Recommended Story: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.