Robert Douglas Cudney Buys 47,400 Shares of Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK) Stock

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK) insider Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 47,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,244.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,106,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,713,146.52.

Robert Douglas Cudney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 16th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 20,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.12 per share, with a total value of C$22,400.00.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 5,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.17 per share, with a total value of C$5,850.00.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 5,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,100.00.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 43,400 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.16 per share, with a total value of C$50,344.00.

On Thursday, January 21st, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 10,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,200.00.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 6,700 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,375.00.

On Friday, January 8th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 2,500 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.34 per share, with a total value of C$3,350.00.

On Monday, December 21st, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 3,600 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,680.00.

NHK stock traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$1.05. The stock had a trading volume of 11,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,040. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.27. The firm has a market cap of C$53.40 million and a PE ratio of -14.66. Nighthawk Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of C$1.00 and a 12-month high of C$2.90.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Pi Financial cut their price target on Nighthawk Gold from C$2.85 to C$2.65 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Nighthawk Gold from C$3.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

About Nighthawk Gold

Nighthawk Gold Corp. identifies, acquires, explores for, and evaluates gold properties in Canada. Its land position covers an area of 222,203 acres located to the north of Yellowknife, Northwest Territories. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property that consists of the Colomac Gold Project in the Northwest Territories.

