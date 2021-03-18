RM plc (LON:RM) Insider Neil Martin Sells 24,478 Shares of Stock

RM plc (LON:RM) insider Neil Martin sold 24,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.81), for a total value of £52,627.70 ($68,758.43).

Neil Martin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 12th, Neil Martin sold 75,351 shares of RM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 205 ($2.68), for a total value of £154,469.55 ($201,815.46).

RM opened at GBX 216 ($2.82) on Thursday. RM plc has a one year low of GBX 110 ($1.44) and a one year high of GBX 274 ($3.58). The company has a market cap of £181.17 million and a P/E ratio of 22.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.22, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 214.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 192.29.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. RM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.70%.

RM Company Profile

RM plc supplies products, services, and solutions to educational markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: RM Resources, RM Results, and RM Education. The RM Resources division provides curriculum and education resources for schools and nurseries through direct sales force, online, and direct catalogue.

