RM plc (LON:RM) Insider Neil Martin Sells 24,478 Shares of Stock

RM plc (LON:RM) insider Neil Martin sold 24,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.81), for a total value of £52,627.70 ($68,758.43).
Neil Martin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 12th, Neil Martin sold 75,351 shares of RM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 205 ($2.68), for a total value of £154,469.55 ($201,815.46).
RM opened at GBX 216 ($2.82) on Thursday. RM plc has a one year low of GBX 110 ($1.44) and a one year high of GBX 274 ($3.58). The company has a market cap of £181.17 million and a P/E ratio of 22.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.22, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 214.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 192.29.
RM Company Profile
RM plc supplies products, services, and solutions to educational markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: RM Resources, RM Results, and RM Education. The RM Resources division provides curriculum and education resources for schools and nurseries through direct sales force, online, and direct catalogue.
