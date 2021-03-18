RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Now Covered by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of RLX Technology in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on RLX Technology in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

RLX stock opened at $18.06 on Monday. RLX Technology has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.83.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

