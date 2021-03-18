RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Insider Rivernorth Capital Management, Sells 5,000 Shares

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) insider Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 5,000 shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,094.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Rivernorth Capital Management, also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RiverNorth Opportunities Fund alerts:

On Monday, March 15th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 5,510 shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $97,637.20.

On Friday, March 5th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 8,500 shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $144,670.00.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 9,459 shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $160,897.59.

Shares of NYSE RIV traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,150. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.75. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $17.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIV. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 40.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 171,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 49,096 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $583,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $302,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 5,136 shares during the last quarter.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Company Profile

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Read More: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.