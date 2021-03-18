Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Lifted to Buy at Societe Generale

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) was upgraded by stock analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Shares of NYSE:RIO traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.97. The stock had a trading volume of 117,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,356,801. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.58. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $92.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $97.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.67.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 10,331 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter valued at $7,105,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,721,529 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $103,963,000 after purchasing an additional 53,969 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter worth $969,000. Finally, Grassi Investment Management increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 204,876 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the period. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

