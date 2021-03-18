Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Trading Down 6.9%

Shares of Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) traded down 6.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.90 and last traded at $2.99. 9,414,084 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 8,125,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.21.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Ring Energy in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ring Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $241.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.69.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). Ring Energy had a negative net margin of 65.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.24%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ring Energy, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder William R. Kruse bought 131,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.71 per share, for a total transaction of $93,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,181,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,229,136.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REI. BCJ Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 63,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 19,496 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Ring Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Ring Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ring Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Ring Energy by 125.3% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 290,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 161,331 shares during the period. 23.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 81.1 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,372 net developed acres and 47,427 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 8,085 net developed acres and 28,514 net undeveloped acres in Gaines, Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

