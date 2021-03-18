Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. Ring Energy had a negative net margin of 65.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.24%.

Shares of REI opened at $2.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Ring Energy has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $3.36. The stock has a market cap of $241.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.69.

REI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ring Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Ring Energy in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder William R. Kruse purchased 131,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.71 per share, with a total value of $93,152.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,181,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,229,136.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 81.1 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,372 net developed acres and 47,427 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 8,085 net developed acres and 28,514 net undeveloped acres in Gaines, Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

