Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 811 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,339 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.29% of Blackbaud worth $8,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLKB. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 230.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,898,000 after acquiring an additional 374,999 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the 1st quarter worth approximately $488,000. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 18,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 207,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,589,000 after acquiring an additional 18,677 shares in the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLKB has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.75.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total value of $1,645,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,970,979.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $361,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,216 shares in the company, valued at $4,638,321.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $3,177,815. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLKB opened at $72.54 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.22 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.34, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.20.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $242.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

