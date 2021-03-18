Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 76,628 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 737,637 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,628 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in CNX Resources were worth $7,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in CNX Resources by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 238,152 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 35,309 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,986,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $280,651,000 after buying an additional 2,004,096 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 2,405.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,178,865 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,128,000 after buying an additional 1,131,807 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 40,523 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNX shares. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Shares of CNX opened at $14.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. CNX Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $15.46.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $626.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.28 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 83.40%. CNX Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.45) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

