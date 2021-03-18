Rhumbline Advisers Buys 3,652 Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 97,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Shake Shack were worth $8,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 36,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 0.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

SHAK stock opened at $124.45 on Thursday. Shake Shack Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $138.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.41. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.74, a P/E/G ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SHAK. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Shake Shack from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen upped their price target on Shake Shack from $83.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Shake Shack from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Shake Shack from $70.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Shake Shack in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.32.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total value of $12,818,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 985 shares in the company, valued at $114,782.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Zach Koff sold 2,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $284,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 380,265 shares of company stock worth $42,582,014. 14.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.