Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 1,424 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $8,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EEFT. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.91.

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT opened at $150.50 on Thursday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.27 and a 1 year high of $167.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 283.97 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.42 and a 200 day moving average of $123.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.39. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $706.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.94 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Euronet Worldwide’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Read More: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.