Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rexel in a report on Monday, December 7th. Oddo Bhf raised Rexel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. AlphaValue raised Rexel to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rexel in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, HSBC cut Rexel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

Shares of Rexel stock opened at $18.19 on Monday. Rexel has a one year low of $5.78 and a one year high of $19.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.43 and its 200 day moving average is $14.64.

Rexel SA distributes electrical products for residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, switches, and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

